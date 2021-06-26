Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.25

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.81.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.40.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.