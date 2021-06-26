Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$145.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.23.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE CNR opened at C$131.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$133.36. The stock has a market cap of C$92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$117.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

