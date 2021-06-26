Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,227,575.11. Insiders have sold 183,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,350 in the last three months.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,405. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

