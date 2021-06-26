Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.50. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 19.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

