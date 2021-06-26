Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

