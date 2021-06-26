Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $656,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.