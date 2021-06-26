Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

