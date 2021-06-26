Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $6,929,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.45.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $72.05 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

