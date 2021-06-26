Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 228 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.