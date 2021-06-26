Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 228 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

