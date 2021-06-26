Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 666 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -176.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

