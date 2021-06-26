Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,196,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

