Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

