Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 30,569 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

