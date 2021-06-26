Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $749.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

