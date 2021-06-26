Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 47,516 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,516 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 875,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 427,979 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

VICI stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.