Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.