Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

