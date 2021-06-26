Cardstack Hits 24 Hour Volume of $217,199.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $217,199.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00593075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

