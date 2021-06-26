CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,419. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

