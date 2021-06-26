Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.95. 844,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.20. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.