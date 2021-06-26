CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.57. 14,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,000,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Specifically, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,158. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $909.44 million, a PE ratio of -270.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 285,607 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 364,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

