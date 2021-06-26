Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 378,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,357,434 shares.The stock last traded at $220.94 and had previously closed at $213.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

