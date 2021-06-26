Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Securities increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

