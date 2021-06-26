CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 83.70 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.58. The stock has a market cap of £210.22 million and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

