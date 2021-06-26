CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.
CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 83.70 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.58. The stock has a market cap of £210.22 million and a PE ratio of -28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).
