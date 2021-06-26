Cfra Increases BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$13.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its target price raised by analysts at Cfra from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

