CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$110.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.56.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$112.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$113.50. The company has a market cap of C$27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

