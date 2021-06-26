Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the stock.

CGH stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. Chaarat Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 390,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £117,031.80 ($152,902.80). Also, insider Robert Benbow sold 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £47,580 ($62,163.57). Insiders purchased 1,560,742 shares of company stock worth $41,048,444 over the last quarter.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

