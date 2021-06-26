Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

