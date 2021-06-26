ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 22,311 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,746. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

