Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

