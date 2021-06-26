China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $21.65 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

