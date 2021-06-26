Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $9,598.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,494.77. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $7,668.33 and a 52-week high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

