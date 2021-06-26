CIBC Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.