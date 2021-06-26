CIBC Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.68.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TSE TXG opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.