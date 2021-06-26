CIBC Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$23.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.68.
TSE TXG opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.68.
In other news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.