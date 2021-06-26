Citigroup Inc. Buys 140,470 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 270.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.55 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.