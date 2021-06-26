Citigroup Inc. Buys 37,687 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 723,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,134,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

