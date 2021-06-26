Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,517 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

