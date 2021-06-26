Citigroup Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.