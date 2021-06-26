Citigroup Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $28.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 500,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

