Citigroup Upgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to “Neutral”

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

