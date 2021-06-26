Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report sales of $431.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.00 million and the lowest is $425.60 million. Clarivate reported sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 24,308,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $192,683.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

