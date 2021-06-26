ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.92. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.