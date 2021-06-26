ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of HomeStreet worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $885.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

