ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 48.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 60.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.00 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

