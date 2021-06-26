ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.45 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

