ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $846,000 Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.44. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

