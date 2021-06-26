Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,110 ($40.63). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,095 ($40.44), with a volume of 28,509 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The firm has a market cap of £941.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,015.60.

In related news, insider Tim Miller acquired 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, for a total transaction of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total value of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

