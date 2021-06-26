Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $142,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,162 shares of company stock worth $31,156,532. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $362.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $374.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

