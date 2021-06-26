Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Diageo worth $220,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $21,231,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $197.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

